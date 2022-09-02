Nikki Haley Is Crying MAGA Tears Over Biden's Speech

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 02 September 2022 22:44 Hits: 6

Republicans really have become the party of victimization. They have been crying over President Joe Biden's speech in which he calls out "MAGA Republicans" with a "semi-fascism" element. What's really weird about this is the different Republicans crying about it as if they're admitting they are semi-fascist.

Biden likened the "MAGA philosophy" to "semi-fascism," and he's not wrong. MAGA tears have been flowing ever since Biden denounced attacks on our democracy. Next up to the pity party podium is Nikki Haley on Fox News.

"The idea that he condemned us was worse than Hillary calling us deplorables, was worse than Obama calling us extremists," she insisted. "He basically called us bad people."

Notice that she said "us" as if lumping herself in with the semi-fascist crowd?

Sometimes she supports Trump. Other times she doesn't. After Jan. 6, she said, "We need to acknowledge he let us down. He went down a path he shouldn't have, and we shouldn't have followed him, and we shouldn't have listened to him. And we can't let that ever happen again."

Haley reminds me of Susan Collins. She can change on a whim. She has sharply criticized the former President, but by the next month, she was praising him. Her moral compass is all over the map. Bless her heart.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/nikki-haley-crying-maga-tears-over-bidens