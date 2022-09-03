Articles

A little girl who has autism went to a dog show with her stuff dog. One of the judges approached her and asked her if she wanted to show her precious pup. What happened next showed that there was more than one Best in Show that day (allergy trigger warning):

This little girl has autism. She brought her stuffed-puppy to the dog show.

One of the judges stopped, walked over to her, and asked if she wanted to show her dog as well.

This is what happened.. pic.twitter.com/15clqgtx18 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 1, 2022

Open thread below...

