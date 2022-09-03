The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A little girl who has autism went to a dog show with her stuff dog. One of the judges approached her and asked her if she wanted to show her precious pup. What happened next showed that there was more than one Best in Show that day (allergy trigger warning):

