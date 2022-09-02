Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 02 September 2022 11:01 Hits: 8

Have pity for the poor Russian tourists who can't always go where they want anymore because they just aren't welcome anywhere.

Source: DSNews

A fragment of Skabeeva's "60 Minutes" program was published on the Internet, "DS" reports.

"New statistical data indicate that even more Russian people have realized that our country had and still has no other choice and the war is not being waged with Ukraine, it is a war for survival — whether we are them or they are us. And they are no longer ashamed: it remains to give us "stars" ("stars of David" - "DS"), place them somewhere on the forearm and say that "Russians are the new Jews" and say that "we don't like Russians", and absolutely all of them, - said the propagandist.

We will remind you that on Wednesday, August 31, the European Union agreed to completely suspend the agreement between the EU and Russia on the liberalization of the visa regime. The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, emphasized that the significant increase in the number of border crossings with the Russian Federation poses a threat to the entire subcontinent.

