The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Mike's Blog Round Up

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Mike's Blog Round Up

On this date in 1958 Jerry Augustyniak of 10,000 Maniacs was born. 10,000 Maniacs, Candy Everybody Wants (see above.)

Sludge: Manchin Delivered ‘Game Changer’ to His Top Donor.

Rewire: What I Learned From a Failed Workplace Child-Care Experiment.

The Baffler: Decommodify This!

Attention space nerds! The James Webb Space Telescope reveals the mysterious heart of ... the Phantom Galaxy!

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/mikes-blog-round

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version