Ginni Thomas Also Lobbied WI Officials To Overturn 2020 Election

We already knew that Ginni Thomas’ efforts to overturn the election included texts to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, emails to 29 Arizona lawmakers, some of them twice, and outreach to “alternate electors” schemer and former law clerk for her husband, John Eastman. She has also admitted to attending the Jan. 6th rally that preceded the assault on the U.S. Capitol. Now we know that she urged at least two Wisconsin lawmakers to take up the alternate electors scheme:

From The Washington Post:

