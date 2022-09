Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 02 September 2022 14:01 Hits: 8

Let's start with the fact that the broadcast channels (ABC, CBS, NBC) didn't carry Biden's address. It was a "political" speech.

As President Biden addresses the nation in a prime time address, NBC is showing "Law and Order," CBS is sticking with "Young Sheldon," and ABC is airing "Press Your Luck." — Matt Viser (@mviser) September 2, 2022

You'll never guess what CNN talking heads had to say under the new John Malone regime:

Whatever you think of this speech the military is supposed to be apolitical. Positioning Marines in uniform behind President Biden for a political speech flies in the face of that. It’s wrong when Democrats do it. It’s wrong when Republicans do it. — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) September 2, 2022 read more

