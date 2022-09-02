Mango Mussolini Reacts To Biden's Speech And It's As Bad As You'd Expect

Articles

Friday, 02 September 2022

President Joe Biden delivered a passionate speech on Thursday night, calling out MAGA Republicans and their fealty to Donald J. Trump.

"As I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under assault," Biden said. "We do ourselves no favor to pretend otherwise."

"MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards. Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy," he continued. "No right to contraception, no right to marry who you love."

"They promote authoritarian leaders," he said. "They fanned the flames of political violence."

Biden called them out, and the twice impeached one-term president under investigation for espionage wasn't happy with Biden's anti-fascism speech, so he took to his platform Truth Social to lash out.

"Someone should explain to Joe Biden, slowly but passionately, that MAGA means, as powerfully as mere words can get, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he insisted. "If he doesn't want to Make America Great Again, which through words, action, and thought, he doesn't, then he certainly should not be representing the United States of America!"

"If you look at the words and meaning of the awkward and angry Biden speech tonight, he threatened America, including with the possible use of military force," he added. "He must be insane, or suffering from late stage dementia!"

When a heckler yelled out, "F*ck Joe Biden!" the President said:

