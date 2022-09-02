Napolitano: Trump Will Be Indicted

Articles

Former Fox News Senior legal analyst Andrew Napolitano wrote an op-ed in the Washington Times that predicts Trump is going to be indicted.

In his piece titled, Why Donald Trump will soon be indicted Napolitano listed the actions by Trump that may find him in front of a judge.

Even a cursory review of the redacted version of the affidavit submitted in support of the government’s application for a search warrant at the home of former President Donald Trump reveals that he will soon be indicted by a federal grand jury for three crimes: Removing and concealing national defense information (NDI), giving NDI to those not legally entitled to possess it, and obstruction of justice by failing to return NDI to those who are legally entitled to retrieve it.

The former Fox News icon who was fired for alleged sexual misconduct later appeared on Newsmax to repeat his premonition.

"I don't think the government would've gone through this without planning in advance to indict. It pains me to say it," he said to another disgraced former Fox News employee, Eric Bolling.

