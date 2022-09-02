Dumb Doocy Blames Biden For Mentioning VOTING

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 02 September 2022 15:43 Hits: 4

Fox News is anti-democracy, perhaps because they don't know that "democracy" includes...voting?

Video and transcript via Media Matters:

PETER DOOCY (REPORTER): We were told, in no uncertain terms, this was not going to be a political speech but we did hear the president twice talk about voting: Once to get the crowd going saying "vote, vote, vote" and then another time to say that people need to do their duty in 2022 which is a direct political statement made by the president here before he left town.