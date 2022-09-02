The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

They Found 'Empty' Folders Marked 'Classified' At Mar-a-Lago

The federal judge overseeing Donald Trump's lawsuit seeking a special master to review the records, released a more detailed list of the documents seized from the former President's Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago. The empty folders with "classified" labels grabbed my curiosity.

Via NPR:

The list includes U.S. government documents with secret classification marking; documents and photographs without a classification marking; magazines, newspapers, and articles; documents with confidential, secret, and top secret markings; empty folders with classified banners; empty folders marked "return to staff secretary/military aide"; articles of clothing/gift item; and books.

Via USA Today:

Aside from the classified materials, the list appears to show the chaotic nature in which thousands of documents were kept, including one box with more than 70 empty folders, some which contained classified records.

The list describes 15 "secret" documents, seven "top secret" documents, and 43 empty folders with "classified" banners from a box retrieved from Trump's office at Mar-a-Lago. Another secret document was found separately in the "45 Office."

This isn't normal.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/there-sure-are-lot-empty-folders-marked

