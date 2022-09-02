Trump Claims He's 'Financially Supporting' Jan. 6 Defendants

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 02 September 2022 18:35 Hits: 6

Donald Trump is on a roll today in his call-in interview on the Wendy Bell podcast. First, he said, "I think they were looking for Hillary Clinton's emails," when the FBI searched his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago.

Then the former President claimed that he recently met with the Jan. 6 defendants and added that he is financially supporting some of them.

I'm going to call bullshit on that. Trump giving money to someone? He doesn't even pay his bills over at Truth Social.

Trump said he's "financially supporting people that are incredible," then claimed that he had some defendants in his office just two days ago.

"It's a disgrace what they've done to them," Trump said. "They're firemen; they're policemen; they're people in the military."

Then he spoke of issuing "full pardons" for the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters if he gets in office.

"I think that's probably going to be the best because even if they go for two months or six months — they have sentences that go a lot longer than that — but we'll be looking very, very seriously at full pardons because we can't let that happen here," Trump added.

Watch:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/trump-claims-hes-financially-supporting