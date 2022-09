Articles

US President Joe Biden used the word "democracy" dozens of times in an impassioned speech on what he sees as the dangerous junction the US faces because of Trump-backed Republicans who he says pose a threat to American democracy. And Biden made clear who he sees as responsible. VOA's Anita Powell reports from Washington. Video Editor: Barry Unger

