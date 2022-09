Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 01 September 2022 22:47 Hits: 7

Biden says a faction of the Republican party tied to former President Donald Trump is "determined to take this country backwards." Republicans say he's being divisive.

(Image credit: Evan Vucci/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/01/1120235793/biden-speech-democracy