Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 01 September 2022 23:07 Hits: 7

Kellye SoRelle, who was arrested in Texas, is latest person with ties to the group to face charges stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection.

(Image credit: Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/01/1120639745/oath-keepers-charged-kellye-sorelle