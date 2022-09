Articles

Friday, 02 September 2022

The Jan. 6 investigatory panel is seeking information from Newt Gingrich about his communications with senior advisers to then-President Trump in the days leading up to the 2021 attack on the Capitol.

(Image credit: Andrew Harnik/AP)

