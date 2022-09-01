Not Just Abortion: GOP Stepped On A Rake With Social Security, Too

Articles

Thursday, 01 September 2022

Social Security advocates on Wednesday applauded Democrats including U.S. President Joe Biden for their defense of the popular program as Republicans recycle false claims that the nation will soon be unable to pay for the program's benefits, making the monthly payments that help support more than 65 million Americans a key issue ahead of the midterm elections.

Biden in recent days has taken direct aim at Republican Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who have both called for Social Security to regularly be reviewed by Congress—which Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and others warn would inevitably result in "massive cuts" to benefits.

The "only election-year plan the GOP has this year," written by Scott, would "require Congress to vote on the future of Social Security every five years," said Biden. Johnson, the president added in another tweet, would put the program up for a vote annually.

"Do you want to put your Social Security into the hands of Ted Cruz or Marjorie Taylor Greene?" the president asked last week on social media, referring to the Republican senator from Texas and congresswoman from Georgia.

Biden has also addressed the issue at recent rallies, urging Americans to support Democrats in November in order to protect the program.

