The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Not Just Abortion: GOP Stepped On A Rake With Social Security, Too

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Not Just Abortion: GOP Stepped On A Rake With Social Security, Too

Social Security advocates on Wednesday applauded Democrats including U.S. President Joe Biden for their defense of the popular program as Republicans recycle false claims that the nation will soon be unable to pay for the program's benefits, making the monthly payments that help support more than 65 million Americans a key issue ahead of the midterm elections.

Biden in recent days has taken direct aim at Republican Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who have both called for Social Security to regularly be reviewed by Congress—which Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and others warn would inevitably result in "massive cuts" to benefits.

The "only election-year plan the GOP has this year," written by Scott, would "require Congress to vote on the future of Social Security every five years," said Biden. Johnson, the president added in another tweet, would put the program up for a vote annually.

"Do you want to put your Social Security into the hands of Ted Cruz or Marjorie Taylor Greene?" the president asked last week on social media, referring to the Republican senator from Texas and congresswoman from Georgia.

Biden has also addressed the issue at recent rallies, urging Americans to support Democrats in November in order to protect the program.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/not-just-abortion-gop-stepped-rake-social

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version