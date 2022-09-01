Sebastian Gorka Falsely Claims Biden Is Bringing In Death Camps

Articles

Thursday, 01 September 2022

Trump sycophant and resident fascist Sebastian Gorka went bonkers on Real America's Voice because President Biden is giving a speech in Philadelphia highlighting the dangers the MAGA cult poses to U.S. democracy. .

Gorka was furious that Biden was going to the City of Brotherly Love where the master plan for this nation was conceived.

"A nation based upon one principle above all else, liberty," Gorka said.

Making sure to give a shout out to the Christian nationalists, Gorka continued," The only country based on liberty because we are made in the image of our creator."

"And [Biden] dares to go there and dehumanize tens of millions of his fellow Americans," he sniffed.

Speaking truth to Americans about the cancer of the MAGA movement is a strength Trump and his lackeys never could imagine.

Gorka then channeled Gina Carano: "The road to the death camps, the road to the gulag start with this very simple dehumanization of your neighbors and tonight that's what Joe Biden's gonna try and do."

Equating a speech given by a democratically elected president confronting the radical MAGA cult to Nazi death camps is so extreme that if I was an Israeli, I'd want him fired. Not only that, but Republicans have spent the last 30 years dehumanizing Democrats. Socialist, communist, pinko...all their names are intended to dehumanize everyone who disagrees with them. It's about time someone on our side called them what they are.

