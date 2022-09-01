WATCH: Biden Speaks On The Threat To Democracy

Articles

Thursday, 01 September 2022

President Biden is expected to call out the MAGA Republicans for their fascist ways. Here are some speech excerpts:

So tonight I have come here to the place where it all began to speak plainly to the nation about the threats we face. About the power we have in our own hands to meet those threats. And about the incredible future that lies in front of us if only we choose it.

---

MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards. Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love.

---

For a long time, we’ve reassured ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed. But it is not. We have to defend it. Protect it. Stand up for it. Each and every one of us.

