Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 02 September 2022 03:00 Hits: 8

Mrs. Betty Bowers expands her already impressive skills to host a gameshow asking the two contestants which one said various quotes. Displayed in this manner, it really drives home the obvious point that there is almost no discernable difference between the Taliban and Christian Nationalists.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/which-awful-person-said-it