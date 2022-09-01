LOL Trumpers Think Lindsey Graham Is Setting A Trap

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 01 September 2022 10:48 Hits: 6

Senator Lindsey Graham has predicted that "there will be riots" if Donald Trump is indicted, and the comments at Free Republic are ... unhinged:

Riots in the streets is exactly what the Deep State wants.

It will give them the excuse they need to identify and neutralize the most virulent MAGA activists.

****

Sept indictment leads to riots which give the communists reason to shutdown the election defeat in November! Watch!

****

GrahamPox would be happy for an excuse to permanently shut down MAGA. What an asshat.

****

biden’s troops will be looking for any excuse to open fire on a crowd of Republicans. They will go so far as to plant operatives in the crowd who will start violence. Then anyone who was within 5 miles will be thrown into solitary.

****

Sen. Limp-wrist is just trying to validate AG Garland’s claim that whites are the greatest threat.

Most whites don’t riot. We have jobs and bills to pay. We also have to pay taxes to prop up this collapsing system. We can all thank obama for this mess.

****

Riots false flag riots instigated by the FBI I am sure!! They would do ANYTHING!! If they indict Trump WE NEED to stay out of the streets they will set us up AGAIN!! WE NEED to show up in DROVES at the midterms enough of us to overcome the fraud!!