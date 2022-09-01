Blake Masters Has Some Strange Thoughts On Why He Owns A 'Machine Gun'

Articles

Arizona Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters and Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), who recently lost his primary in May, sat down to discuss guns, and it was pretty weird. The two agreed that certain firearms aren’t made for hunting animals. They are created to kill people, and they're cool with that.

Masters admitted to owning an "M911 machine gun," and both men are against any gun restrictions even though children are being slaughtered in school. Whenever a president brings up gun control, the gun humpers on the right freak out.

Just yesterday, President Joe Biden said:

And for those brave, right-wing Americans who say it's all about keeping America — keeping America as independent and safe: If you want to fight against a country, you need an F-15. You need something a little more than a gun. (Laughter.) No, I'm not joking. Think about this. Think about the rationale we use — that's used to provide this. And who are they shooting at? They're shooting at these guys behind me. Folks, look, I went to every major school shooting around — in the country since I was the Chairman of the Judiciary Committee all the way through as Vice President and President. Over 48,000 people died from gunshot wounds in 2021 in the United States of America, over 26,000 by suicide.

Masters said he took that as an "implicit threat."

