Cohen: Trump Will Use National Secrets To Save His Own Ass

In a TikTok this week, Michael Cohen reacted to a recent article by The Washington Post that reported on how Trump took unorganized boxes of classified documents with him on overseas trips. Via the Business Insider:

Stephanie Grisham, who served as White House press secretary under Trump, also told the Post that documents the former president sent for would often "just disappear."

Cohen said in his TikTok: "Let me be very clear, considering I know this 'Mandarin Mussolini' extremely well. Donald doesn't take boxes of material around the world for no reason at all. He took it for nefarious reasons."

"I stand firm when I say that Donald wants to use this in order to hold the country hostage," he later said. "That's his goal. His goal, because he knows his ass is in the grinder right now. He knows that he's cooked, that he's going to use this information, look for all we know, he's already given it away, but there's definitely more that's there."