GOP's Sad Semi-Fascist Crying Game Goes On And On

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 01 September 2022 12:22 Hits: 6

Republicans have spent years calling Democrats every name possible, from socialists to communists to anti-American, to even purposely saying the name of the party wrong ("Democrat Party") just to be d*cks. But like most bullies, when answered back, they whimper and whine, according to Cliff Schecter in The Takedown.

"Right now, there's so much crying from Republicans and it just won't stop. It was about four days ago Joe Biden called the MAGA movement a 'semi-fascist movement,' and most of you have probably responded, 'Why did you use semi?' "

"Let's bring Bethany Mandel, one of the complainers, together with another one of the complainers, Chris Sununu. Well Chris, the interesting thing is he said that Biden needed to apologize for using such terrible rhetoric, for saying such things, again ignoring the fact that he probably within a week or two ago probably called Democrats socialists or some name like that.

"It's like you should understand the old aphorism about you punch a bully in the nose and they run away crying, that bullies are just insecure little weaklings inside because that's what this whole white resentment movement is. They feel weak and disempowered and beaten down and so they lash out in anger and they bully people um it comes exactly from that and you can tell again because they won't stop crying about this one thing.

"He didn't even say the whole thing! He said semi, which was being nice and they're still whining about it."

Go watch the whole thing, and don't forget to subscribe.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/gops-sad-semi-fascist-crying-game-goes-and