Another GOP Candidate Scrubs Site Of Abortion Language

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 01 September 2022 12:29 Hits: 5

Republicans seem to be scrubbing their websites of harsh anti-choice language. Women are a huge voting bloc, and we don't appreciate that conservatives were so gleeful when the Supreme Court ripped our constitutionally protected right to have an abortion from us. Horror stories started popping up of a 10-year-old having to flee her state to get an abortion procedure. And a lot of Republicans thought that was OK. A Louisiana woman may be forced to give birth to a headless baby.

One of those pro-life Republicans who has scrubbed his "no exceptions" promise for rape or incest is Bo Hines, who is running for Congress in North Carolina's 13th district. Hines moved there just one month out before the primary.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/and-yet-another-republican-candidate