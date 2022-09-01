The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Russian Oil Chief Dies After 'Falling' From 6th Floor Window

The chairman of Lukoil oil giant, Ravil Maganov, who has been critical of the Russian war in Ukraine, has died from a classic case of Russian window cancer after falling from a hospital window in Moscow. Via BBC.com:

The company confirmed his death but said only that Maganov, 67, had "passed away following a severe illness".

Russian media said he was being treated at Moscow's Central Clinical Hospital and died of his injuries.

[...] Investigating authorities said they were working at the scene to establish how he died. Tass news agency quoted sources saying he had fallen out of a sixth-floor window, adding later that he had taken his own life.

It is a sad coincidence of a sort that seems very frequent for prominent Russians:

The body of millionaire Novatek former manager Sergei Protosenya was found alongside his wife and daughter at a Spanish villa in April.

A former vice-president of Gazprombank, Vladislav Avayev, was found dead with his wife and daughter in their Moscow flat, also in April.

In May, a former Lukoil tycoon Alexander Subbotin died of heart failure, reportedly after seeking alternative treatment from a shaman.

