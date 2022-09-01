Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 01 September 2022 14:06 Hits: 5

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has got to be the best troll Twitter account of any official government agency in the world right now. Day in and day out they come out with this stuff. Speaks volumes about how important information and seizing the narrative are in today's media landscape. Here they take the famous song Run Rabbit Run first used by the British against Hitler's Luftwaffe, and now used in everything from a Weetabix ad to Jordan Peele's horror movie Get Out.

Source: FIJ.com

Ukraine’s defence ministry made a video with a message that Russian soldiers in Kherson either run or die on Wednesday.

In the video posted on its official Twitter account, the ministry encourages Russian troops to abandon their occupation of Kherson. The video, titled ‘A Message to Our Russian Guests Currently in Kherson Oblast’, is a reproduction of ‘Run, Rabbit, Run’, a song by Noel Gay and Ralph Butler.

The defence ministry had claimed that its soldiers broke through Russia’s first line of defence in the Kherson region as part of a counter-offensive to retake the south of the country.

