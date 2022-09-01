'Let's Go Brandon' Slogan Trademarked By Chinese Companies

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 01 September 2022 14:58 Hits: 5

I was doing a Trademark search when I decided to see who owned the 'Let's Go Brandon' catcall that have enthralled zombie Trump supporters.

If you're unfamiliar with how this idiocy began, the AP News has the goods.

It started at an Oct. 2 NASCAR race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Brandon Brown, a 28-year-old driver, had won his first Xfinity Series and was being interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter. The crowd behind him was chanting something at first difficult to make out. The reporter suggested they were chanting “Let’s go, Brandon” to cheer the driver. But it became increasingly clear they were saying: “F—- Joe Biden.”

Anyway, I took a look, and to my surprise (Not really), China had hijacked the trademark.

Every time a MAGA cultist screams the slogan, China profits.

So again, Trump and his supporters are aiding and abetting a hostile foreign power against the US.

This time it is the People's Republic of China.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/lets-go-brandon-slogan-trademarked-chinese