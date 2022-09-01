Trump Melts Down Because FBI Made A Mess In His Office

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 01 September 2022 15:36 Hits: 6

Donald Trump is facing possible indictments over his mishandling of top secret documents but took the time to complain to Real America's Voice, the home of insurrectionists, that the FBI made him look like a slob.

Trump spends an inordinate amount of time on third-rate evangelical podcasts just to stroke his ego.

As the time passes after the FBI searched Mar-A-Lago, Trump keeps giving up damning evidence against himself.

Here on cable television, he admits to having the documents in his office despite a sworn affidavit saying he has no documents. That's self-incrimination, Donnie!

I sort of feel sorry for whatever paralegal whose job it is to collect and archive every time Trump confesses to stealing classified docs on some alt-right social media site.

That person deserves a raise. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) September 1, 2022

The new DOJ filing highlights a photo of Trump's office, displaying top-secret documents on the floor.

.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/trump-melts-down-over-slob-office-doj