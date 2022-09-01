Karl Rove Didn't Hold Back, Refused To Defend Trump

Articles

Longtime Republican strategist Karl Rove told Fox News host Martha MacCallum that former President Donald Trump should not have taken those top-secret documents. That shouldn't even really have to be said, but here we are.

MacCallum noted that the former President claimed that the sensitive documents seized by the FBI were his and claimed that he declassified what he took, although that claim seems dubious.

"The Trump side has their lawyers and their feelings about what was rightfully his and able to take," MacCallum said.

Rove wasn't having it.

"Well, let's just be clear on this, none of these government documents are his to have taken," he said. "I agree with the deputy director, who said that a lot of the former President's problems are of his own creation. You can't — under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents with you when you leave the White House. When there is the President of the United States or any of his aides, you know — that's forbidden under the law."

