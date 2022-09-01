Fetterman On Clueless Dr. Oz: 'Desperation Is The Worst Cologne'

Articles

Thursday, 01 September 2022

The Democratic Senate candidate from Pennsylvania, John Fetterman, and his wife, joined MSNBC last night in his first televised interview after suffering a stroke earlier this year.

The Lieutenant Governor did not mince his words when asked by The 11th Hour's Stephanie Ruhle about Dr. Oz's campaign against him.

"Your opponents, they're making the argument that you're too sick to govern. You said, they think it's funny to mock your recovery. How do you convince voters you could do this job?" Ruhle asked.

“Desperation is the worst cologne -- and they understand that Dr. Oz’s campaign is in shambles," Fetterman said.

"Whether you look at the polls, you look at the fundraising. You know, they’ve just figured out that, you know, let’s appeal to folks that get their jollies making fun of the stroke dude,” Fetterman said.

Fetterman said Dr. Ooze should own the harsh attacks against his health.

"As a doctor, you are going around making fun of somebody that had a stroke," he said.

"I don't think anybody would want a doctor in their life making fun of them or laughing at their circumstances."

Fetterman looks ready to take the job and save Pennsylvanians from having an unqualified hack represent their interests.

