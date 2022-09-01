Kristi Noem Offers Truly Stupid Excuse For Trump's Doc Theft

Articles

On Tuesday's Fox and Friends, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem "posited" that the FBI may have planted incriminating documents at Mar A Lago to frame Trump so that he can't run in 2024.

You wish, Kristi!

Fox and Friends co-host Steve Doocy aggressively questioned the South Dakota Govorner as to why Trump would keep these top-secret documents in his possession, even in his desk, after he left office.

"[Trump] had apparently three classified documents in his desk, and as Brian [Kilmeade] detailed, the stuff on the floor, it shows five yellow folders marked top-secret, and another says secret SCI, which means sensitive compartmentalized information. Those are the biggest secrets in the world," Doocy said.

"Why would he have all that stuff at Mar-A-Lago?" he asked.

With no leg to stand on, the South Dakota Governor who desperately hopes to be Trump's running mate in 2024, said,"What was in all those documents and folders, do you know?" she asked.

How would a Fox News host know since they were top secret?

"And we deserve to know," she said. So she can't be trusted with top-secret intel, either. Good to know.

Then, like clockwork, Noem went QAnon.

"I don't know if the DOJ and FBI can be trusted to tell us what was in there."

(They are classified top-secret documents, the American public may never know what was in there. Because that's what secret means, Kristi. )

