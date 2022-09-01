Former Top Intel Officer: Adversaries Probably Got Trump’s Classified Info

Articles

Published on Thursday, 01 September 2022

In a fascinating interview with Nicolle Wallace, Gordon chose her words very carefully and gave Donald Trump the benefit of the doubt as much as possible. But not when it came to his stealing of classified material: “There is zero defense,” Gordon said. “There is no justification, there’s no excuse – no defense, zero, from a national security and from a person involved.”

Gordon gave a master class in conveying Trump’s dangerous behavior with intelligence and classified material without revealing anything untoward. She didn’t say she thought Trump may well have sold our national intelligence secrets but it was pretty clear she thought he may well have. But even if he hasn’t, our adversaries probably got hold of the material one way or another.

GORDON: My experience is that the former president has his agenda and he will use whatever is at his disposal to advance that. The problem we have here is that depending on what agenda issues forth, he has had at his disposal for a long period of time information that if he used that information to advance an agenda item, it could have devastating consequence to national security. But I can't think of a simpler way to say why I think that this moment is so difficult and that’s because there’s no justification and knowing who he is and that he doesn’t fully understand but he may not decide to protect if he wanted to do something different. read more

