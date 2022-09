Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 14:54 Hits: 0

After plenty of back-and-forth within the Democratic Party, President Biden announced a plan to use executive action to forgive up to $20,000 of student loan debt last week. In part one of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses which Americans will be impacted and how the executive action will impact politics and the economy.

