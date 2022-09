Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 15:02 Hits: 1

In part three of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew analyzes why Biden’s approval rating has increased by nearly five points since late July. They also look to the future and discuss how this could possibly impact the midterm elections.

