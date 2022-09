Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 20:16 Hits: 6

A federal program to forgive loans for many Black farmers was ensnared in lawsuits. It speaks to the Biden Administration's challenges in pursuing racial equity through federal policy.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/31/1120126881/debt-relief-for-black-farmers-shows-challenges-of-pursuing-racial-equity-with-po