Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 21:36 Hits: 2

Michigan's Board of Canvassers rejected an abortion rights initiative on Wednesday after its Republican board members voted against putting the proposed constitutional amendment on November's ballot.

(Image credit: Sarah Rice/The Washington Post via Getty Im)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/31/1120365677/michigan-supreme-court-abortion-rights