Karine Jean-Pierre Claps Back At 'Unifying Speech' Double Standard

President Biden is expected to host a White House summit in September aimed at combating a spate of hate-fueled violence in the U.S. as he works to deliver on his campaign pledge to "heal the soul of the nation." The problem is that many Republican officials have become radicalized and refuse to tone it down.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the President saying that he would be a unifying figure.

"Does the White House believe that this is a fair criticism by Republicans that this is not unifying language?" a reporter asked.

The reporter was, of course, talking about Biden accurately referring to MAGA Republicans as semi-fascists, and he's not wrong. We could list dozens of examples, but they and Trump still want to overturn the fair election in 2020. That's fascist.

Jean-Pierre referred to threatening statements made by Reps. Paul Gosar, Marjorie Taylor Sporkfoot, Madison Cawthorn, and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis recently said about our nation's top infectious disease expert, "Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac."

Wow, so badass.

Gosar tweeted a clip depicting him attacking President Biden and members of Congress. Marjorie Taylor Greene has suggested shooting prominent Democratic elected officials and suggested physically assaulting transgender school officials. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who was primaried out in May, called for "bloodshed" over the big lie of massive voter fraud that doesn't exist. (Full transcript of her answer is below)

