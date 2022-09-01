Shock Wave Election Result: Sarah Palin Loses Special Congressional Election

Articles

In an unprecedented turn of events in an uber red state, Sarah Palin lost the special election in Alaska.

Mary Peltola, a Democrat won the House special election after the passing of Don Young. She is the first Democrat to win a House race in Alaska in 50 years. And as Jacob noted, the first Native Alaskan to win a House seat in history.

This incredible upset comes from a partisan lean according to FiveThirtyEight of R+15.

Chris Hayes' initial reaction tells the story .

"Oh, my gosh a Democrat just won the special congressional election? Beating out Trump's pick Sarah Palin?" Hayes said in shock.

"I just learned that reading that off the teleprompter. Wow! Wow!"

Palin, a Fox News favorite and Trump endorsee has gone down in flames.

I’m sure cries of voter fraud will rain down from the MAGA cult.

