Shock Wave Election Result: Sarah Palin Loses Special Congressional Election

In an unprecedented turn of events in an uber red state, Sarah Palin lost the special election in Alaska.
Mary Peltola, a Democrat won the House special election after the passing of Don Young. She is the first Democrat to win a House race in Alaska in 50 years. And as Jacob noted, the first Native Alaskan to win a House seat in history.
This incredible upset comes from a partisan lean according to FiveThirtyEight of R+15.
Chris Hayes' initial reaction tells the story .
"Oh, my gosh a Democrat just won the special congressional election? Beating out Trump's pick Sarah Palin?" Hayes said in shock.
"I just learned that reading that off the teleprompter. Wow! Wow!"
Palin, a Fox News favorite and Trump endorsee has gone down in flames.
I’m sure cries of voter fraud will rain down from the MAGA cult.
