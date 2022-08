Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 04:25 Hits: 1

The Justice Department said Tuesday it had uncovered efforts to obstruct its investigation into the discovery of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate

(Image credit: AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/31/1120217245/trump-team-may-have-hidden-or-moved-classified-material-from-mar-a-lago