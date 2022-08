Articles

Wednesday, 31 August 2022

After making gains in 2020 among voters of color, Republicans have invested in expanding minority outreach centers in places like Georgia and Pennsylvania. It's likely to continue into 2024.

(Image credit: Ben Gray/AP)

