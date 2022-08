Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 14:31 Hits: 5

The DOJ has released a filing that provides new details that point to possible obstruction of their probe into highly classified documents the FBI gathered at Trump's Florida estate.

(Image credit: Department of Justice)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/31/1120240781/justice-department-trump-special-master