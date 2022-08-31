Follow The Money: Even Jan 6 Insurrectionists Are In On The Grift

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 10:33 Hits: 6

Thanks to the ongoing valorization of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists as “political prisoners” and patriotic heroes by Republicans and right-wing media, the Proud Boys and other violent “Patriots” currently awaiting trial for attacking the Capitol have naturally turned to doing what they do best: suckering their fellow right-wingers out of millions of dollars by claiming martyrdom at the hands of evil liberals.

Take William Chrestman of Olathe, Kansas, for example. This Proud Boy who helped breach police barriers, threatened police officers while wielding an ax handle, and loudly urged on his fellow rioters before entering the Capitol with the mob, has been busy raising money for his legal defense—and that of fellow Proud Boy Christopher Kuene, also from Olathe—as they await trial at their homes. So far, they’ve collected about $70,000, though that’s only about 10% of the goal.

Chrestman, who was arrested in February 2021, raises funds through a site, “Help Patriot Father,” set up by his daughter. So far, some 680 donors have contributed $38,530 to the cause, with the top donation coming in at $1,000. Another 430 donors have chipped in $31,375 at Kuehne’s site, “Fight for Freedom,” with a top donation of $1,850.

