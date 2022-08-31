DOJ Filing Spells Out Why Trump Shouldn't Get A Special Master

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 11:01 Hits: 4

This filing is quite something, shredding Trump's lawyers' arguments about their full cooperation with authorities. Via the Washington Post:

Former president Donald Trump and his advisers repeatedly failed to turn over highly classified government documents even after receiving a subpoena and pledging a “diligent search” had been conducted, leading to an FBI raid of his Florida home that found more than 100 additional classified items, according to a blistering court filing by federal prosecutors late Tuesday.

The filing traces the extraordinary saga of government officials’ repeated efforts to recover sensitive national security papers from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and club, centered on a storage room where prosecutors came to suspect that “government records were likely concealed and removed … and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation.”

The agents also came to doubt claims by Trump’s team that the storage room was the only place where such documents might be found.

When agents conducted their court-ordered search on Aug. 8, they found material so sensitive that “even the FBI counterintelligence personnel and DOJ attorneys conducting the review required additional clearances before they were permitted to review certain documents,” the filing says.

read more