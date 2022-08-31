Biden Blasts Lindsey Graham’s ‘Riots In The Streets’ Threats

Articles

Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you probably know that Sen. Lindsey Graham warned on Fox News that Donald Trump should not be prosecuted for stealing classified documents or for trying to steal the 2020 election because “there will be riots in the streets.”

As if prosecutors should be threatened out of bringing criminal charges against an obvious crook.

Tuesday, during his speech in Pennsylvania, President Biden shot back:

BIDEN: No one expects politics to be a patty-cake. Hey, sometimes, it gets mean as hell. But the idea you turn on the television and see senior senators and congressmen saying if such and such happens, there’ll be blood in the street. Where the hell are we?

It's long overdue for Democrats to go on offense with the MAGA traitors. They’re not just anti-American, they’re dangerous.

