Andrew Weissmann: Trump's Lawyers Need To Lawyer Up

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 14:36 Hits: 4

When Stephanie Rhule asked the former federal prosecutor what he would tell Trump's lawyers, his advice was so blunt that she almost burst out laughing. Weissmann said that they should withdraw from the case immediately and just stop talking and get the best legal representation they can possibly get because they are going to need it.

Source: Huffington Post

A former federal prosecutor suggested that two of Donald Trump’s attorneys who were involved in the former president’s failure to hand over classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate should probably “stop talking” and “best defense counsel you can possibly get.”

Andrew Weissmann made the recommendation on MSNBC in light of a Justice Department brief filed late Tuesday as part of its criminal investigation of the former president, whose Florida home was searched by the FBI earlier this month.

...

“Let’s role play,” Weissmann said on MSNBC. “I am now defense counsel, advising Corcoran and Bobb. I tell them: you need to withdraw as counsel and you need to get the best defense counsel you can possibly get. And you need to stop talking. Because they are clearly going to be interviewed. And at the very least they’re going to be witnesses on the issue.”

“They either themselves said that they did a thorough search, when in fact they didn’t ― which is perjury and obstruction,” he continued.

read more