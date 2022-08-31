Trump Is Not Taking The DOJ's Photo Of Evidence Very Well

Articles

The Department of Justice's response to Donald Trump's request for a special master to review documents that the former President stole on his way out of office seems solid. On top of that, another one of Trump's lawyers should consider getting a lawyer to represent her. It was revealed that Christina Bobb, a former news network One America News Network, as custodian of the documents, she signed a June statement asserting that, to the best of her knowledge, all classified material had been provided to the government.

She's in big girl trouble. The DOJ appears to suggest that Bobb committed obstruction by representing that all of the documents from the White House were in one storage location when they were not and that all of the docs were turned over in response to a subpoena when they weren't.

And the damning photo the DOJ released of seized Top Secret docs is undoubtedly one for the history books. Predictably, Trump threw a massive hissy fit on his platform Truth Social to lash out at the FBI. Again.

Trump is upset over the photo taken at his Florida resort showing that the former President withheld documents marked as "top secret," even though his lawyer signed the sworn statement claiming that they had been returned.

Trump has unleashed 5 'truths' on his site, but we won't post all of his crazy talk. He's now saying that the FBI mishandled the documents that he shouldn't have had to begin with.

