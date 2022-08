Articles

Poor Donald Trump. Everyone is just so *mean*, so he decided to go full emo about it. Here is the "truth" he posted on Tuesday morning:

This is a 100% real post from Donald Trump and I can't stop laughing pic.twitter.com/MoTeQ0MbZI — Red (@Redpainter1) August 30, 2022

It was a standalone "truth". Not a response to anything.

Twitter decided it was hilarious. Here are some of the best responses:

Trump asks, "Why are people so mean?" Evidently he finally met his voter base.... pic.twitter.com/AMUKuq7rnd — Shock Wave ???? ????☮ (@SBWheat1) August 31, 2022

