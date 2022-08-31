Lindsey Graham Runs Away To Fox News

Articles

Senator Lindsey Graham is feeling the heat.

He should. To recap: On Sunday evening's Fox News program hosted by Trey Gowdy, Sen. Lindsey Graham proclaimed that if Trump is indicted or prosecuted over keeping top secret documents, "there will be riots in the streets."

Many political pundits, analysts, and average Americans considered that a threat against the FBI made by a sitting US Senator. Some called it straight-up stochastic terrorism.

So Lindsey ran to Fox News, the safe haven for Republicans who damage democracy, and offered up a combination of weak sauce and unrelated issues to deflect from what he actually said.

Graham knew he would get no pushback from any Fox News host that interviewed him.

On Tuesday, President Biden gave a speech where he singled out the violent rhetoric the South Carolina Senator spewed.

"No one expects politics to be patty cake. Hey, sometimes, it gets mean as hell. But the idea you turn on the television and see senior senators and congressmen saying if such and such happens, they will be blood in the street. Where the hell are we?" Biden said.

Indeed.

Graham said over and over again that he rejects violence of any kind.

"If you want to talk about political violence, I reject it," Graham said, then listing violence and protests he objected to.

