Even Steve Doocy Calls Bullsh*t On Trump Excuses

Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Fox News's Steve Doocy hasn't parroted the excuses his network has offered for Trump's stolen top-secret documents.

And Fox and Friends "guest" Governor Kristi Noem couldn't offer up much of a defense for Trump in an exchange with Doocy.

"The DOJ is saying the special master is unnecessary because it could actually harm national security interests," Doocy said. "Well, here's the thing. When you go back and look at those documents – can we go back and look at those documents on the floor? – keep in mind, according to the filing, the agents found three classified documents in Donald Trump's desks."

"What were they doing in the desks?" he asked. "And when you look at these particular things right here, at least five yellow folders marked 'Top Secret' and another, 'Secret/SCI,' that stands for 'Secret Compartmentalized Information,'" Doocy noted.

Doocy also said that Trump claims the docs were unclassified, then said, "That's news to the agency that those documents belong to."

"These are the biggest secrets in the world, and apparently, the former President went through them in January," Doocy said. "Why did he have all that secret stuff at Mar-a-Lago?"

"You know, we have heard that Donald Trump's lawyers went through all this stuff," he continued. 'How can you go and look at that and not think, 'you know what, that's probably something I should turn back over?"'

