Fox News Skews Polls To Claim America Is Split On Student Debt Plan

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 18:05 Hits: 2

The new Emerson poll explained that the Student Debt Relief program is very popular among Americans. Just not everyone agrees about the scope of the plan.

Voters are split on how to handle the amount of student debt to be forgiven, not if it's a good idea.

When asked about the $10,000 cancellation of student debt, Fox wrote, "Voters are split: 36% think it is too much action, 35% think it is just the right amount of action; 30% think it is not enough action. On the repayment freeze, 35% of voters think it is too much action, 38% think it is just the right amount of action; 28% think it is not enough action."

All in all, 65 percent of Americans were favorable of the cancellation of debt or wanted more action taken to reduce student loan debt. On the negative side, 36 percent (majority of Republicans) think it's too much of an action.

Reading these numbers though, any credible person could not claim these results show the American people being split on the issue.

Not so with Fox News.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/fox-news-skewers-polls-claim-america-split